Ohio Girl Scout leader accused of stealing $12,500 in cookie money

PATASKALA, Ohio (WJW)– A Girl Scout troop leader is accused of stealing about $12,500 in money from cookie sales and event frees.

Jill Gauthier, 49, of Pataskala, was indicted on one count of theft in Licking County.

Jill Gauthier (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Gauthier deposited the cookie money into personal bank accounts for about five years. Parents alerted authorities, which prompted an investigation by the attorney general’s office and the Pataskala Police Department.

“She was literally caught with her hand in the cookie jar — an adult-size jar that should carry an adult-size timeout in a place with locking doors and barred windows,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a news release on Tuesday. “How many boxes of Thin Mints will her troop need to sell to make up for her betrayal?”

Gauthier will be back in court on May 5.