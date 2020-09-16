Ohio girl holds annual birthday fundraiser to provide books to NICU patients

OXFORD, Ohio (WJW) — A little girl is looking to help Ohio’s tiniest babies.

Addi Byrd, of Oxford, is asking community members to help her bring books to the neonatal intensive care unit at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Addi spent the first two months of her life in the NICU at Good Samaritan. She was born at 29 weeks, weighing only 2lbs, 10oz. Both Addi and her mom, Kate, almost didn’t survive.

“I was tiny!” Addi explained in a social media video. “Every year I ask for donations so I can deliver books to the NICU.”

Now, in honor of her upcoming 7th birthday, Addi is asking for 100 $7 donations so she can provide books to families with babies in the NICU.

Good Samaritan reportedly puts a “Cuddle Bear” book by each baby’s bedside so that parents can read to their infants.

Addi wants to provide books to the hospital so parents can continue to read to their babies, just like her mom did for her.

“I read to Addi every day while she was there and for that moment, I could focus on a normal thing you get to do as a parent and not the unknown that surrounded us,” Kate shared on Facebook. “This book drive has come to mean a lot to our family. We are always grateful for the overwhelming support we receive and the opportunity to give back and help bring sunshine to fellow NICU families going through an excruciatingly difficult time.”

The Byrd family is collecting donations via Paypal. You can also Venmo the family @books-with-the-byrds.

