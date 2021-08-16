Ohio gas prices up; Nationwide demand goes down

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans are paying more at the pump this week in spite of there being less of a demand nationwide.

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is six cents higher this week at $3.038 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Here’s a list of gas prices in your area:

• $3.035 Alliance

• $2.972 Ashland

• $3.048 Ashtabula

• $3.088 Aurora

• $3.094 Chesterland

• $3.051 Cleveland

• $2.987 Elyria

• $3.022 Independence

• $2.949 Lorain

• $3.050 Lyndhurst

• $3.006 Massillon

• $3.052 Mentor

• $3.058 New Philadelphia

• $3.046 Niles

• $3.032 Norwalk

• $3.089 Oberlin

• $3.023 Parma

• $3.075 Ravenna

• $3.092 Solon

• $3.030 Willard

• $2.994 Youngstown

New data from the Energy Information Administration showed that gas demand and supply decreased moving from 9.78 million barrels per day to 9.43 million barrels per day last week, according to AAA.

AAA says summer gas demand is likely softening as the school year starts and concerns about transmission of COVID-19 grow as infection rates continue to increase.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.