Ohio gas prices tumble as crude prices substantially drop

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ohioans are paying less at the pump this week as crude prices see a substantial drop.

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $2.950 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Here’s a list of gas prices in your area:

• $2.885 Alliance

• $2.911 Ashland

• $2.939 Ashtabula

• $3.016 Aurora

• $3.094 Chesterland

• $3.003 Cleveland

• $2.906 Elyria

• $2.950 Independence

• $2.861 Lorain

• $3.008 Lyndhurst

• $2.774 Massillon

• $2.971 Mentor

• $2.979 New Philadelphia

• $2.954 Niles

• $2.935 Norwalk

• $2.970 Oberlin

• $2.993 Parma

• $2.984 Ravenna

• $3.028 Solon

• $2.852 Willard

• $2.930 Youngstown

Crude oil prices saw a significant drop of $5 per barrel on the week, down to $62.32 per barrel by the end of Friday. Prices are dropping as market officials expect crude demand to go down in light of surging coronavirus infections.

Data from the Energy Information Administration puts gas demand and supply at 9.3 million barrels per day, according to AAA.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide here.