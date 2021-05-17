Ohio gas prices steady this week; National average hits 6-year high

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is level this week at $2.861 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The national gas price average jumped to the most expensive in six years at $3.04.

The average price one year ago this week was $1.92 in Northeast Ohio compared to this week where Chesterland is the highest at $2.90 and New Philadelphia ranks the lowest at $2.75.

AAAEC expected gas prices to near $3/gallon leading up to Memorial Day weekend, but last week’s shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline caused prices to spike weeks ahead of the holiday.

States like Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, where the gasoline supply was low due to the pipeline shutdown, saw prices jump as much as 21 cents in matter of days, but have since stabilized, according to AAAEC.

AAA forecasts 34 million Americans will take road trips 50 miles or more from home from May 27 to May 31 to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to summer, which is a 52% increase compared to last summer, but nearly 9% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Regardless, AAA says motorists will be met with the most expensive gas prices since 2014.

Check out current gas prices here in Northeast Ohio.