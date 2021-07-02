Ohio gas prices lower as national average rises

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio’s average gas price is lower by three cents this week and the national average continues to rise as we approach Independence Day weekend.

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is at $2.95 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

AAA says the $3.09 national gas price, at its highest of the year, could increase possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Massillon has the lowest average in Northeast Ohio at $2.84 and Willard is above the national average at $3.14.

