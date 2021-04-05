Ohio gas prices jump 15 cents; National demand on the rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Gas prices across Northeast Ohio jumped 15 cents higher this week at $2.759 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

A jump in demand caused gasoline supplies to tighten to 230.5 million barrels, the lowest level this year, and state gas prices averages saw major fluctuations, according to Energy Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly report.

AAAEC reports Monday’s national average is $2.87, which is more expensive on the week (+1 cent), month (+12 cents) and year (+94 cents).

The average price per gallon for the week of April 6, 2020 was $1.57

The lowest Northeast Ohio price this week is in Youngstown at $2.67 a gallon.

Norwalk has the highest price at $2.90 a gallon this week.