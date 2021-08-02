Ohio gas prices down 4 pennies this week: AAA

(WJW) — Ohioans are spending almost a nickel per gallon less at the pumps this week but the national average keeps climbing.

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.004 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

That’s up nearly a whole dollar from this week last year in 2020 when it was $2.045 per gallon.

Here’s a list of gas prices in your area:

  • $2.977        Alliance
  • $3.060        Ashland
  • $3.027        Ashtabula
  • $3.092        Aurora
  • $3.094        Chesterland
  • $3.014        Cleveland
  • $2.947        Elyria
  • $2.947        Independence
  • $2.918        Lorain
  • $3.069        Lyndhurst
  • $2.933        Massillon
  • $3.012        Mentor
  • $2.886        New Philadelphia
  • $3.054        Niles
  • $3.028        Norwalk
  • $2.955        Oberlin
  • $2.984        Parma
  • $2.912        Ravenna
  • $3.028        Solon
  • $3.151        Willard
  • $2.988        Youngstown

AAA says the monthly national gas price average has increased from $3.00 in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July. The beginning of August will likely be as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

