Ohio gas prices down 4 pennies this week: AAA

(WJW) — Ohioans are spending almost a nickel per gallon less at the pumps this week but the national average keeps climbing.
The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.004 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
That’s up nearly a whole dollar from this week last year in 2020 when it was $2.045 per gallon.
Here’s a list of gas prices in your area:
- $2.977 Alliance
- $3.060 Ashland
- $3.027 Ashtabula
- $3.092 Aurora
- $3.094 Chesterland
- $3.014 Cleveland
- $2.947 Elyria
- $2.947 Independence
- $2.918 Lorain
- $3.069 Lyndhurst
- $2.933 Massillon
- $3.012 Mentor
- $2.886 New Philadelphia
- $3.054 Niles
- $3.028 Norwalk
- $2.955 Oberlin
- $2.984 Parma
- $2.912 Ravenna
- $3.028 Solon
- $3.151 Willard
- $2.988 Youngstown
AAA says the monthly national gas price average has increased from $3.00 in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July. The beginning of August will likely be as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.