Ohio gas prices down 4 pennies this week: AAA

(WJW) — Ohioans are spending almost a nickel per gallon less at the pumps this week but the national average keeps climbing.

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.004 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

That’s up nearly a whole dollar from this week last year in 2020 when it was $2.045 per gallon.

Here’s a list of gas prices in your area:

$2.977 Alliance

$3.060 Ashland

$3.027 Ashtabula

$3.092 Aurora

$3.094 Chesterland

$3.014 Cleveland

$2.947 Elyria

$2.947 Independence

$2.918 Lorain

$3.069 Lyndhurst

$2.933 Massillon

$3.012 Mentor

$2.886 New Philadelphia

$3.054 Niles

$3.028 Norwalk

$2.955 Oberlin

$2.984 Parma

$2.912 Ravenna

$3.028 Solon

$3.151 Willard

$2.988 Youngstown

AAA says the monthly national gas price average has increased from $3.00 in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July. The beginning of August will likely be as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.