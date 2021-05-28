Ohio gas prices: County-by-county look at cost to fill up

(WJW)– With gas prices soaring to their highest levels since 2014, here is a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up in Northeast Ohio.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio today is $2.960. Here is a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

CUYAHOGA: $2.946

GEAUGA: $2.979

LAKE: $2.972

LORAIN: $2.907

MEDINA: $2.983

PORTAGE: $2.936

STARK: $2.933

SUMMIT: $2.949

TRUMBULL: $2.958

See more Ohio counties, here.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03 this week. Memorial Day weekend prices have not been this high since 2014, when they averaged $3.65 a gallon.

AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year, when many were cautious about the pandemic and stayed home.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)