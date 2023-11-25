*The above video shows Browns fans celebrating another last-second win recently*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) Following Friday night’s state semifinals, the matchups are now set for Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games, which kick off Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
TICKETS
Tickets for the state championships games are only available online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Information regarding state championship game ticket packages, including indoor Stadium Club tickets, is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/tickets-now-on-sale-for-ohsaa-football-state-championships
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS ON SPECTRUM AND OHSAA RADIO NETWORK
All seven state championship games will be televised live on Spectrum News 1. The Spectrum telecasts are also available at http://spectrumnews1.com, http://SpectrumNewsApp.com, and http://OHSAA.tv.
In addition, the games will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network at https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio.
OHSAA Football State Championship Pairings
Division II
No. 1 Massillon Washington (15-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Division VI
No. 1 Kirtland (14-1) vs. Versailles (13-2), Friday, 10:30 a.m.
Division III
No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (15-0) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (14-1), Friday, December 1, 3 p.m.
Division I
Springfield (10-5) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Division VII
No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 5 Dalton (13-1), Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
Division V
No. 1 Perry (15-0) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (15-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Division IV
No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (12-2) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.