*The above video shows Browns fans celebrating another last-second win recently*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) Following Friday night’s state semifinals, the matchups are now set for Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games, which kick off Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

TICKETS

Tickets for the state championships games are only available online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Information regarding state championship game ticket packages, including indoor Stadium Club tickets, is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/tickets-now-on-sale-for-ohsaa-football-state-championships

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS ON SPECTRUM AND OHSAA RADIO NETWORK

All seven state championship games will be televised live on Spectrum News 1. The Spectrum telecasts are also available at http://spectrumnews1.com, http://SpectrumNewsApp.com, and http://OHSAA.tv.

In addition, the games will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network at https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio.

OHSAA Football State Championship Pairings

Division II

No. 1 Massillon Washington (15-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Division VI

No. 1 Kirtland (14-1) vs. Versailles (13-2), Friday, 10:30 a.m.

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (15-0) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (14-1), Friday, December 1, 3 p.m.

Division I

Springfield (10-5) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Division VII

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 5 Dalton (13-1), Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Division V

No. 1 Perry (15-0) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (15-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (12-2) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.