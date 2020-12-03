Ohio firefighters rescue woman from rollover crash, then deliver her groceries

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — After extricating a woman from her car after a crash, firefighters in Cincinnati went a step further to make sure she had food at home.

According to Cincinnati Fire Department, the crash happened Wednesday.

WCPO reports the woman became trapped in the crash. Firefighters were able to get her out. But she was worried that she didn’t have a way to get her groceries home.

Cincinnati Firefighters assisting with groceries from one of our citizens involved in the collision at Vine St./Central Pkwy. Lt. Bill Feckter, Engine 5 and others. pic.twitter.com/zWHRz14uHS — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) December 2, 2020

Cincinnati Firefighters currently operating at Vine St and Central Pkwy, motor vehicle accident with entrapment. pic.twitter.com/UQ2xD24XEy — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) December 2, 2020

So after the rescue, WCPO reports they helped take the bags of groceries from her car and then met her with them at her home. They then helped take them into her apartment.

“Every day our fire companies do things like this,” Lt. Bill Feckter told WCPO. “It’s not in our job description, but there are things, those things we enjoy doing, above and beyond our job scope.”

