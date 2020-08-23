Ohio firefighter in ‘very bad shape’ after crash involving drunk driver, officials say

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio firefighter is in “very bad shape” after his vehicle was struck by a drunk driver over the weekend.

According to the New Miami Fire Department, firefighter Dustin “Dusty” Cook’s car was hit head-on during the crash.

He was injured in the crash and had to have his spleen removed during surgery.

The department says Cook is on a ventilator.

He was scheduled to have a surgery to fix his broken legs on Saturday, however it was postponed several times. Officials say he has been running a fever.

As of Sunday, doctors decided to proceed with his surgery. He was taken in for the operation around 1 p.m. There has not been an update on this procedure.

The department says Cook will remain sedated and on a ventilator for the rest of Sunday. His medical care team will try to ween him off late Sunday night or Monday.

They ask that Ohioans please keep Cook in your thoughts and prayers.

