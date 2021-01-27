Ohio finishing updates to unemployment system that will allow 95,000 more to claim benefits

(In the video, above, watch a report on Gov. DeWine discussing the latest on vaccines in Ohio)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said it is finishing updates to its system that will allow more than 95,000 to begin claiming unemployment benefits this weekend.

ODJFS is currently paying unemployment benefits to more than 245,000 Ohioans, including about 98,000 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants.

Updates to the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program will be complete on Sunday, the department said. It expects to implement the following:

Jan. 31 – Additional 11 weeks of PEUC

As a result, more than 95,000 additional Ohioans will be eligible to receive these benefits, including many of those who formerly received Federal-State Extended Benefits. Eligible individuals also will receive the $300 FPUC payments. The CARES Act provided up to 13 weeks of PEUC benefits for Ohioans who exhausted their maximum 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits, through Dec. 26. The new legislation provides an additional 11 weeks of PEUC, but new programming is necessary to make them available to claim.

Feb. 6 – New PUA Applications, Payment Fix

As a result, Ohioans new to PUA will be able to apply, claim weeks and receive benefits. In addition, an estimated 155,453 PUA claimants who had balances on their accounts of up to seven weeks can again be paid, provided they have no other issues holding their claims. Eligible individuals also will receive the $300 FPUC payments.

(Image courtesy: Ohio Department of Job and Family Services)