IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — A former EMS fleet manager and his family are facing felony charges for the alleged theft of $75,000 through the EMS company’s fuel cards.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the six defendants were indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury in connection to the case. They include former Patriot EMS Fleet Manager Tony Wilson; his wife, Malea Wilson; his sons Christopher and Tony Lee Wilson; and his daughter and son-in-law Tiffany and Joshua Wiseman, according to Yost’s office.

The Ohio AG’s office says Wilson is accused of stealing the fuel cards and then giving them to his relatives. The relatives are accused of using the stolen cards to buy personal gas and for resale beginning in April 2020, totaling approximately $75,000 stolen from the company through the fuel cards, according to Yost.

The investigation began in March 2022 when the owner of Patriot EMS noticed “unexplained charges” on fuel cards for ambulances he says were no longer in service. According to Yost’s office, video evidence and spending records showed Wilson and his family putting gas into their own vehicles as well as into “large fuel containers” and for other individuals. Tiffany and Joshua Wiseman are also accused of reselling gas for a 50% discount, according to Yost.

Yost’s office says the defendants face the following charges:

Tony Wilson – Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 2nd-degree felony; theft, 4th-degree felony; theft of a credit card, 5th-degree felony.

– Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 2nd-degree felony; theft, 4th-degree felony; theft of a credit card, 5th-degree felony. Malea Wilson – Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 2nd-degree felony; theft, 5th-degree felony; receiving stolen property, 5th-degree felony.

– Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 2nd-degree felony; theft, 5th-degree felony; receiving stolen property, 5th-degree felony. Tiffany Wiseman – Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 2nd-degree felony; theft, 4th-degree felony; receiving stolen property, 5th-degree felony.

– Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 2nd-degree felony; theft, 4th-degree felony; receiving stolen property, 5th-degree felony. Joshua Wiseman – Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 2nd-degree felony; theft, 4th-degree felony; receiving stolen property, 5th-degree felony.

– Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, 2nd-degree felony; theft, 4th-degree felony; receiving stolen property, 5th-degree felony. Christopher Wilson – Theft, 5th-degree felony; receiving stolen property, 5th-degree felony.

– Theft, 5th-degree felony; receiving stolen property, 5th-degree felony. Tony Lee Wilson – Theft, 5th-degree felony; receiving stolen property, 5th-degree felony.