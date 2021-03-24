Ohio extends income tax deadline

** Watch video for tips we got last month for filing taxes **

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Department of Taxation announced today in a press release that Ohio will be following the federal government and the Internal Revenue Service in extending the deadline to May 17 for filing and paying Ohio individual income and school district income 2020 taxes.

Ohio Tax Commissioner Jeff McClain said in the release that the extension, which is approximately one month from the original deadline on April 15, is intended to provide some relief to individuals impacted by the public safety measures adopted to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The release stated that Ohio will be waiving penalty and interest on tax due payments made during the extension, as with the IRS extension and as part of the legislation passed addressing the continuing emergency.