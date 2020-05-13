1  of  3
Ohio elections officials say 318 ballots delivered too late

by: Associated Press

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for more on Ohio’s delayed primary

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio elections officials say 318 voters in Butler County won’t have their ballots counted for the April 28 primary because of a U.S. Postal Service delivery delay.

Although the ballots were postmarked by the April 27 deadline, they didn’t get to the Butler County elections board until this week, days after the May 8 deadline to be counted.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has written to Postal Service headquarters calling for an investigation and steps to make sure the issue doesn’t happen this fall.

A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson said management is looking into the situation and will not be commenting until the investigation is complete.

Click here for more stories from Your Local Election Headquarters

