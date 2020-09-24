Ohio elections leaders still looking for more than 20-thousand poll workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The general election is just 40 days away.

Election Day is November 3.

Ohio’s Secretary of State’s office is still looking for more than 20,000 people to work the polls.

Currently, more than 44,000 people in Ohio have signed up to serve at the polls.

That includes 19,466 Democrats and 17,437 Republicans.

The number of people who have volunteered already passes the minimum.

But the state’s goal is 55,588, which means 20,299 more people are needed to meet the goal.

The state has set up a poll worker tracker, that shows how many volunteers are signed up in each county.