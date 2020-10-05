Ohio elections chief says voters can have more drop boxes, but not more places to drop off absentee ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday that all county boards of election in Ohio can add additional drop boxes for absentee ballots.

Many had asked for additional secure drop box locations to provide more access for people who are voting absentee.

This applies only to people who are voting absentee.

For people who have requested absentee ballots, those will begin being sent out Tuesday, October 6.

Early in-person voting begins Tuesday as well.

The election is in 29 days on November 3.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8