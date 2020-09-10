Ohio election task force discusses absentee ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will discuss the upcoming election during the Ready for November Task Force meeting Thursday morning. The meeting is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Members of the task force include representatives from the Ohio Association of Election Officials and local boards of elections.
They are expected to address absentee ballot applications and processing.
