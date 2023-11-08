(WJW) – Election Day for November 2023 is in the books and the results are in.

Ohioans were faced with two important statewide issues.

Issue 1 concerned reproductive rights and Issue 2 involved the legalization of recreational marijuana. Both were approved by voters.

Access to abortion is now a constitutionally protected right in Ohio. You can read more about the issue and next steps, here.

Voters also approved the legalization of recreational marijuana for anyone over 21. You can read more about when the change in law will take effect, here.

Other issues on Ohio ballots: Many local communities had to decide whether to provide increased tax dollars to schools or to renew current levies.

