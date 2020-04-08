Some Ohio Edison customers may not get their power back until Thursday, company says

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Tuesday’s powerful storms caused widespread damage and left thousands of residents without power.

According to Ohio Edison, there were more than 150 broken poles, 250 spans of downed wires and 129 road closures. About 44,000 people are currently without service.

“Crews have been out all night clearing damage and restoring power. Additional crews will be assisting with restoration efforts,” the utility company said on Facebook.

The current restoration estimates are as follows:

– Macedonia, Alliance – late tonight

– Kinsman, Warren, Youngstown – 10am tomorrow

– Hartville – 12pm tomorrow

– Akron, Medina, Kent, Salem, Jackson – tomorrow night

For ongoing updates, view Ohio Edison’s map at spr.ly/OHOutageMap or text STAT to 544487 for an update on your own reported outage.