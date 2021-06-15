Ohio Edison calls for lights out along Lake Erie to deter mayflies

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Edison is working with Northeast Ohio communities to help them avoid a swarm of mayflies.

They’re suspending street light service on several roads in Port Clinton.

According to a press release, they’ll be doing so in other communities as well until the end of hatching season.

Mayflies typically come in June and can last until September.

They’re attracted to lights, particularly streetlights, like many bugs.

“Many people don’t realize these flies create a safety issue because their carcasses contain an oily substance that makes the surfaces they coat very slick, especially when it rains,” said Nick Katsaros, an external affairs consultant in FirstEnergy’s Lake Erie service area. “By turning off the streetlights near the lake over the next few months, we can help dissuade thousands, even millions, of mayflies from congregating near them.”

Mayflies live between 24 and 72 hours.