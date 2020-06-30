1  of  2
Breaking News
Fireworks displays in Northeast Ohio
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Ohio drivers don’t need a front license plate starting tomorrow

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – You can remove your front license plate in Ohio starting tomorrow.

A transportation bill signed by Gov. Mike DeWine allows drivers to have rear plates only starting July 1.

Commercial tractors must display the license plate on the front of the vehicle.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety reminds drivers that failing to properly display the single license plate is a minor misdemeanor and a strict liability offense.

Ohio governor proposes psychological exam for potential officers, ban on police chokeholds

Several states, including those that border Ohio, do not require a front plate.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app