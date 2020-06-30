Ohio drivers don’t need a front license plate starting tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – You can remove your front license plate in Ohio starting tomorrow.

A transportation bill signed by Gov. Mike DeWine allows drivers to have rear plates only starting July 1.

Commercial tractors must display the license plate on the front of the vehicle.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety reminds drivers that failing to properly display the single license plate is a minor misdemeanor and a strict liability offense.

Several states, including those that border Ohio, do not require a front plate.

