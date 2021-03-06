Ohio driver fleeing police fatally shot after wrong-way crash, officials say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a shooting suspect fleeing police got into a wrong-way crash on an Ohio interstate and was then killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement personnel.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, Columbus police started pursuing a suspect who had warrants for felonious assault in a shooting last month.

Police said Franklin County sheriffs got involved and saw that the suspect had a firearm.

Authorities said the suspect got onto Interstate 270 going the wrong direction and caused a head-on collision, then exchanged gunfire with a Columbus police officer and a deputy county sheriff, and the suspect was killed.