Ohio dog warden shares photos of abused dog in hopes of finding person responsible

Editor’s Note: Some people may find the photos disturbing.

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Holmes County Dog Warden is sharing pictures of a severely malnourished dog in hopes of finding the person responsible.

The warden posted pictures on Facebook Monday morning.

The office reports the female dog was found on Township Road 90 outside Killbuck.

The pictures show a dog whose ribs are showing.

The dog also appears to have some freshly healed injuries on her nose.

The Warden’s Office is looking for information.

If you can help, call their office at (330)674-6301.

