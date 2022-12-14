CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 3 1/2-year-old dog who has spent more than four months in a shelter is expected to be home for the holidays.

McKinley, a male terrier mix who came from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden Division, should also be well-behaved with his new family, thanks to training from Ridgeside K9 in Canton.

The police-owned and operated obedience training facility is now helping train shelter dogs, speeding up their adoption. It is expected to take on a new dog like McKinley every two weeks, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“I want to thank Sheriff [George] Maier, whose idea this whole thing was. He reached out and asked if I’d be willing to help the dogs, especially the ones who have been there a long time and we jumped all over it,” Ridgeside owner Eric Stanbro is quoted in the release.

Ridgeside will train the shelter pups on behavior, structure, rules and leashes, among other areas, and make them available for meet and greets with potential adopters.

McKinley is expected to finish his training and be put up for adoption on Thursday, Dec. 15. The following Tuesday, McKinley will be handed off to his new family. Ridgeside plans to recap all of McKinley’s training and give guidance so his new owners can continue the training at home.

“We are proud to work alongside Ridgeside K9-Ohio and I commend their team on recognizing this need and for being so quick to respond,” Sheriff Maier is quoted in the release. “This is a great opportunity to provide these dogs with basic obedience training to help find them a good home.”

There are more than 50 dogs currently in county custody, Jackie Godbey, executive director of the Stark County Humane Society, said this week. The shelter is now at capacity.

“We’re just looking for anyone who might be looking to add a new furry friend to their home for the holidays,” Godbey said.

More information on how to adopt one of these animals in need can be found on the Stark County Humane website.