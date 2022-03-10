Ohio doctors to talk COVID as cases continue to drop

Ohio Dept. of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff holds a virtual press conference on Oct. 4, 2021. (Screenshot via ODH/YouTube)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Ohio, the state’s top doctor is scheduled to hold an update about coronavirus across the state.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is planning a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The 7-day moving average shows a 3.2 percent positivity for COVID cases, according to ODH data.

In January that number was above 28%.

Currently, 729 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

147 of those people are in the ICU.

There are hospital admissions in every age group, according to OHA data, but they have decreased dramatically.

Dr. Vanderhoff’s press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.