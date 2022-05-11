COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After being exonerated from murder charges in court, a former Ohio physician has now permanently lost his license to practice medicine, according to records obtained by NBC4.
Dr. William Husel surrendered his license to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery on May 5, around two weeks after a jury found him not guilty of 14 counts of murder. State Medical Board of Ohio records showed that the agency then permanently revoked his license on Wednesday.
“I understand that as a result of the permanent surrender herein I will no longer [be] permitted to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery in any form or manner in the State of Ohio,” Husel said in a two-page written statement.
The State Medical Board of Ohio ratified Husel’s surrender of his license Wednesday. It also temporarily suspended Husel’s medical license in January 2019, shortly after he had been accused of giving “excessive and potentially fatal” doses of pain medication for near-death patients.
Read the full notice revoking Husel’s license by clicking here.
Timeline of case
- 2015-2018: Patients in Husel’s care die after medical procedures in which he ordered high amounts of painkillers
- December 5, 2018: Mount Carmel fires Husel, notifies Franklin County prosecutor and State Medical Board of Ohio of his actions
- January 14, 2019: Allegations against Husel become public as Mount Carmel reveals the deaths of dozens of patients who received potentially fatal doses of pain medication
- January 25, 2019: State Medical Board of Ohio suspends Husel’s medical license
- June 5, 2019: Husel turns himself in to police, charged with 25 counts of murder
- June 7, 2019: Husel posts bond, released from jail
- July 11, 2019: Mount Carmel CEO resigns; 23 Mount Carmel employees fired in connection to Husel case
- August 7, 2019: Husel hires Jose Baez as defense attorney
- December 26, 2019: Husel files defamation lawsuit against Mount Carmel Health
- January 20, 2022: 11 of the 25 murder charges against Husel dropped
- February 14, 2022: Jury selection begins
- February 16, 2022: 12 jurors and six alternates selected
- February 22, 2022: Prosecution and defense give opening statements; prosecution begins nearly six-week process of calling witnesses
- March 29, 2022: Prosecution rests case after calling 53 witnesses
- March 30, 2022: Defense calls first and only witness
- March 31, 2022: Defense rests case
- April 12, 2022: Jury begins deliberations
- April 20, 2022: Husel found not guilty on all charges