Ohio Wildlife officer comes to rescue of trapped owl in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An officer from the Ohio Division of Wildlife came to the rescue of an eastern screech owl recently.

According to the agency’s Facebook post, Officer Aaron Brown received a call that the owl was trapped in some netting on a work site.

“He responded to the situation and freed this diminutive but fierce predator of the night.”

Thankfully, the owl was unharmed and able to fly away on its own.

Anyone who sees an injured or distressed animal should call 1-800-WILDLIFE, your local district office or your county wildlife officer for assistance.

