(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Commerce realizes how volatile the housing market continues to be and wants buyers to have all the tools they need to navigate it.

The Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing (REPL), a division of the Ohio Department of Commerce, has created a checklist for homebuyers that includes tips to ensure the best possible outcome.

The three checklists include a Main Checklist, which covers the home-searching and homebuying processes at a high level; a Wants and Needs Checklist that provides prospective homebuyers with a framework to understand and communicate to their real estate agent what features of a home are required, and which are desirable; and an Offer to Purchase Checklist that walks homebuyers through the process of purchasing a property, such as getting prequalified for a loan, making an offer and accepting a counteroffer.

The list addresses septic systems, earnest money, insurance, closing, deed records, credit checks, loans and financing terms, among others.

Some of the items on the lists may seem obvious, but other items include how to convey exactly what you are looking for in a home and how to save time and money by sticking to your wants and needs.

Other items on the list revolve around your offer to purchase, what to look out for and what to make sure is being conveyed on your behalf by your realtor.

“A home is one of the largest purchases many individuals will make in their lifetime, so it’s critical they fully understand what to look for, what to expect, what questions to ask, and who they can turn to for assistance,” REPL Superintendent Daphne Hawk said. “This step-by-step guide was specifically designed to provide Ohioans with the information they need as they navigate this exciting, yet intricate process.”