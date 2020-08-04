Ohio deputies seize more than 600 pounds of marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office seized about 639 pounds of marijuana on Thursday.

Deputies in the special investigations unit also found one kilogram of heroin and about 327 grams of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Photo courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives arrested Alberton Garcia, 37, and Nafchesca Rodriguez, 33, for possession of suspected heroin, which is a first-degree felony. The sheriff’s office said more charges are likely.

The estimated value of the confiscated drugs is about $1 million, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

