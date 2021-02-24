Ohio Dept. of Health issues latest travel advisory with five states added to the list

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s recent update on the coronavirus pandemic above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest travel advisory on Wednesday, which now includes five states.

The following were added due to a positive testing rate of 15% or higher for COVID-19:

South Dakota

Kansas

Alabama

Iowa

Idaho

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

“If someone must travel, ODH is recommending 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations. This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” officials said, while noting this is not a mandate.

The state’s travel advisory is updated once a week on Wednesdays using data from the day prior.