COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — After questions and confusion Thursday among some parents regarding CDC’s new recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine for school children, the Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff further cleared things up Friday.

On Friday, Vanderhoff released the following statement, in part:

“The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be added to the formulary or schedule of vaccines for children does not mandate this vaccine for school children.”

Ohio law does require certain vaccines for school attendance. See the Fall 2022 Immunizations for School Attendance listed here.

Vanderhoff went on to say:

“The State of Ohio does not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school attendance. The ACIP vote does not change Ohio law. The state’s list of required vaccines can only be changed through legislation.”

The Ohio Revised Code has exceptions for the requirement, listed in section 3313.671, where a student’s parent or guardian may provide a written statement declining to have their student immunized for reasons of conscience, including religious convictions. A note from a doctor would also take away the requirement in order for that student to attend school.