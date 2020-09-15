Ohio Department of Education releases school report cards without grades

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – To find out how your child’s school district is performing, you’ll have to look at old data or wait for 2021.

The Ohio Department of Education released the 2020 Ohio School Report Cards Tuesday.

However, they don’t include overall grades for districts, individual grades, student performance, academic growth, or achievement gaps.

ODE says this is because many students didn’t take the spring state tests due to coronavirus.

Ohio began issuing report cards in 1998 to measure student and school performance.

The system has been overhauled several times.

With the current system, you should be able to look up your child’s school and see an overall grade, then individual grades for achievement, progress, gap closing, at-risk K-3 readers, and prepared for success.

This year there is information on graduation rates and prepared for success.

Prepared for success metrics are largely based on college entrance exam scores.

ODE says overall the state improved in the high school graduation rate, up .6% from the last report card.