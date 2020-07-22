LIVE: Ohio Democrats plan legislation to repeal nuclear bailout bill at center of state corruption scandal

COLUMBUS (WJW)– Ohio Democrats have announced plans to introduce legislation to repeal the bill at the center of an alleged $60 million bribery scheme that led to the arrest of Republican House Speaker Larry Householder.

Householder and four associates, Matt Borges, Juan Cespedes, Neil Clark and Jeffrey Longstreth, were each arrested and charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Federal prosecutors said the group enriched themselves through the campaign for last year’s $1.3 billion bailout of FirstEnergy Solutions’ Perry and Davis Bessie Nuclear Power Plants.

With Householder’s support, House Bill 6 passed the legislature in July, adding a surcharge to customer bills to subsidize the nuclear plants.

Ohio House speaker Larry Householder speaks during the Republican’s response to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

A criminal complaint states FirstEnergy made more than $60 million in secret payments to the defendants through a dark money organization called Generation Now to elect Householder and other legislators and ultimately to pass H.B. 6. In a statement released to FOX 8 Tuesday, FirstEnergy Corp. said it received subpoenas in connection with an investigation into HB6, adding, “We are reviewing the details of the investigation and we intend to fully cooperate.”

Prosecutors called it pay-for-play and described it as the largest bribery scheme ever committed against Ohioans.

State Sen. Sean O’Brien (D-Bazetta) joined Rep. Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood) and Rep. Michael O’Brien (D-Warren) in announcing plans Wednesday to introduce legislation to repeal H.B. 6.

In a statement, Rep. Skindell said it’s important to fix what has been broken when corruption is revealed.

“Ohio has been under a one-party rule for decades and what we are seeing are the consequences of the undemocratic arrangements,” Skindell said.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other prominent Republicans have called on Householder to resign. Leaving the federal courthouse in Columbus Tuesday, Householder told reporters he did not have plans to do so.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: