Watch live: Ohio Democrats claim Frank LaRose ‘failed most spectacularly’ on redistricting maps

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Top Ohio Democrats are calling out Secretary of State Frank LaRose claiming he failed on redistricting and cost Ohioans millions.

In a Friday morning press conference scheduled for 11 a.m., Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters and Secretary of State candidate Chelsea Clark will voice their concerns about Frank LaRose for what they say is “playing partisan games with redistricting as he continues to break the law and rubber stamp gerrymandered maps.”

LIVE BLOG:

LaRose’s current plan for the May primary elections: Those in the military oversees would need to have their absentee mail in ballots sent by March 18 – in a time frame that Ohio Democrats say is logistically impossible – using the maps currently in place

If absentee ballots are not received on time, the state will be in violation of federal law

“The first priority is to make the maps fair.”

They say that while every Republican on the commission is to blame “for the chaos caused by their failure to pass fair maps,” Ohio’s top elections official, “LaRose has failed most spectacularly.”

The most recent Republican-amended map passed with a 5-2 vote on Wednesday afternoon with ten Republican leaning districts, three Democratic leaning districts, and two toss ups, according to data provided.

The Ohio Supreme Court in February turned down the maps for the second time saying the plan was ” invalid in its entirety.” The first failed attempt was in September.