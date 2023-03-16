WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio man pleaded guilty after his son went to school with a backpack full of drugs that he tried to get back before anyone found out.

Corey Tbren Rice agreed to plead guilty to felony charges of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

He also pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of endangering children

Officials said Rice sent his son to Hills Elementary School with the wrong backpack.

Teachers at the school discovered a smell of weed, and when they checked the backpack they found it full of drugs.

Officials at the school contacted the sheriff’s department and Rice, who asked to switch the backpacks but changed his mind and fled.

Rice was eventually found in Columbus, Mississippi, and returned to Jefferson County.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 3.