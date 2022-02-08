Ohio dad found guilty in deaths of 2 babies left in abandoned cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The father of two infants whose remains were left in separate abandoned cars has been convicted of complicity in the commission of involuntary manslaughter.

A judge also found 36-year-old Jacob Cisneros guilty of tampering with evidence and obstruction.

Cisneros entered a type of plea Tuesday in which he maintained his innocence but acknowledged there’s evidence that might lead to a conviction. He and his wife were investigated in 2019.

Cold-case detectives had submitted DNA samples to a private forensic genealogy company from a deceased baby boy.

Jenna Cisneros pleaded no contest in August 2020 and is now serving a 25-year state prison sentence.

