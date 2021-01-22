Ohio curfew: Gov. DeWine gives new date for extension

(WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced new details on a curfew extension for the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said the Ohio Dept. of Health will extend Ohio’s 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. curfew until Jan. 30, 2021.

The order states, “As the spread of COVID-19 accelerates in Ohio, a stronger response is required if Ohio is to minimize the risk of major shutdowns and limitations such as those being imposed in other countries and several cities and states in the United States. A stronger response is also needed to minimize the impact on Ohio’s healthcare and hospital capacity and ensure healthcare is available for Ohioans with COVID19, non-COVID illnesses, and emergencies. Every county in Ohio is currently a “high incidence” county, reflecting that the State of Ohio is experiencing a uniform high exposure and spread of COVID-19…”

Updated map. ⬇ Thankfully, no county is seeing their status worsen. We have 83 counties at red, 4 counties at orange, and 1 county still at purple. pic.twitter.com/J5VgDp14kX — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 21, 2021

The curfew does not apply to those going to and from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery is permitted, but serving food and drink within an establishment must cease at 10:00 p.m., a press release stated.

On Thursday, during a news conference, Gov. DeWine said, ““Look, we would love to get rid of it. The next step would be maybe take it to 11 o’clock, but we’re not there.” He cited concerns about the new strain of the virus as one of the reasons.

Out of any 200 Ohioans, at least 1 has tested positive for COVID during the past 2 weeks. We still have more than 1 out of 4 patients who are COVID positive in our ICUs. pic.twitter.com/K853JlK5Ah — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 21, 2021

On Friday, the department of health said 4,278 new cases were reported in 24 hours along with 81 deaths.