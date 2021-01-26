Ohio curfew could move to 11 p.m. if hospitalization trends continue, DeWine says

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a press conference Tuesday that changes could soon be coming to the state’s current curfew order.

DeWine announced that if there are seven straight days of hospitalizations below 3,500, he would move the 10 p.m. curfew to 11 p.m. this Thursday. Then that curfew would stay for at least two weeks. Ohio has gone six days so far below that hospitalization number.

As hospitalization numbers decrease, which DeWine is optimistic they can, the curfew time will continue to change:

➡If hospitalizations drop below 3,000 for 7 consecutive days, we plan to move to a midnight curfew for at least 2 weeks.



➡If hospitalizations drop below 2,500 for 7 consecutive days, we feel believe that we will be able to drop the curfew. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 26, 2021

However, DeWine said that these changes will remain fluid.

“Keep in mind that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator,” DeWine said. “This means that if these numbers go back up, we would likely need to act quickly to reinstitute the appropriate safety measures.”