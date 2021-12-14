‘Damage cannot be put into words’: Ohio crews continue search and rescue in Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

Related Video: Ohio Task Force One USAR team arrives in Kentucky early Monday.

GRAVES COUNTY, Kentucky (WJW) – Ohio crews are continuing to help the hardest hit areas after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes swept across multiple states last week.

Forty-five members of the Ohio Task Force One USAR team arrived in Kentucky early Monday. They spent a full day of search and rescue in western Graves County, west of Mayfield, and in Dawson Springs, northeast of Mayfield.

They’re also recording and reporting on damaged structures in the area.

“To give a sense of magnitude, the two areas the team worked yesterday are a 70-mile drive apart, all devastated by tornados. Team members are humbled by the damage but are upbeat because of the positive work they are doing, helping the people of Kentucky to start the recovery effort,” said team PIO Phil Sinewe.

Credit: Ohio Task Force 1

Tuesday, crews continued their work in the Dawson Springs area.

“The damage we are seeing along our entire route is significant and cannot be put into words. Our task force covered a large search area yesterday and will continue that work today. We are still in a rescue mode, looking for potential victims and assessing damage for the State of Kentucky as we move through our search area. The entire country should be proud of the work all the teams are doing here in Kentucky,” said Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor.

The tornado outbreak that killed at least 88 people — 74 of them in Kentucky — cut a path of devastation that stretched from Arkansas to Illinois.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.