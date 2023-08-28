*For coverage of the crew’s trip to Hawaii, watch above

OHIO (WJW) — On the heels of a trip to assist after wildfires in Hawaii, Ohio Task Force 1 is now headed to Florida.

The task force received an activation order Monday morning to respond as a 47-person team, including two canines and equipment in preparation of Tropical Storm (Hurricane) Idalia.

They will depart from Vandalia Tuesday morning.

As of Monday morning, the storm had winds of 65 miles per hour, and it is expected to strengthen.

The team was activated on Aug. 15 to Maui to conduct search missions after the historic wildfire devastation. They returned over the weekend.