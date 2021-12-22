Ohio COVID numbers: Record-high 12,865 new cases

**For previous coverage on this story, watch below:

(WJW/WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 1,880,588 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes the addition of 12,865 cases Wednesday.

That number reflects the most cases in one day ever for the state of Ohio.

There have been a total of 28,277 deaths.

There have been a total of 93,794 hospitalizations and 11,520 ICU admissions in the state. About 1.67 million have been presumed recovered.