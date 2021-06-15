Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 296 new cases, 31 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,107,521 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 296 cases reported today, along with a total of 20,122 deaths (including 31 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 59,982 people. There were 54 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 11 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,077,557 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 128,549

Cuyahoga: 115,671

Hamilton: 81,321

Montgomery: 52,509

Summit: 48,370

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,464,740 or about 46.75% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 10,979 people received a shot in the state.

This effort to persuade folks who have yet to get vaccinated continues across the state, with the fourth Vax-a-Million drawing winners announcement taking place tomorrow: