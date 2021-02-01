Ohio county warns of spike in overdose cases

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Erie County Health Department on Monday said the area has experienced a spike in overdose incidents.

According to a release, in the last 72 hours, there have been a total of four overdoses with one resulting in death. All four overdoses happened in Sandusky.

The health department said there are resources for those at risk of overdose. The Erie County Health Department said it offers free mail order live-saving Naloxone at https://www.narcanerieohio.com/ for those who are at risk of an overdose and for family members.

There is also someone available 24 hours a day help with the admissions

process at Erie County Detoxification Center. The number to call is 419-624-3353.