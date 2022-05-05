ELTON, Ohio (WJW)– A corrections officer at the Federal Correctional Institute in Elkton, Ohio is facing charges after authorities say he provided banned items to inmates.

A federal grand jury indicted Milton Williams, 27, of Austintown, on four counts.

Williams joined others in a scheme to smuggle tobacco and cell phones into the prison and sell them to inmates, according to the indictment. Payments were made through a phone application.

Williams worked at the prison from March 2020 to January 2021.