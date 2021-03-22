Ohio coronavirus variant cases: Why doctor says it’s not time ‘to throw caution to the wind’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff on Monday stressed that we are getting closer to victory in the coronavirus pandemic, but we are not at the finish line just yet.

During Monday’s press conference, Gov. DeWine said Ohio is starting to see a plateau in cases. He said cases have leveled out, but we have to keep watching as some neighboring states are seeing cases increase.

Dr. Vanderhoff said as more people are getting vaccinated, Ohio is seeing more activity from coronavirus variants.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff: Every day we are getting closer to victory, but we haven't reached the finish line yet. Although we're getting more vaccines into arms each day, we're also seeing more activity from the variants. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2021

The doctor said there are now 173 variant cases in the state; that’s compared to only 32 cases two weeks ago. Dr. Vanderhoff said “this is not the time to throw caution to the wind.” People must continue to practice social distancing and wear masks, he said.

Our total variant count was only 32 cases two weeks ago, but there are now 173 variant cases. This is not the time to throw caution to the wind. We're in the final stretch of the marathon, but we have to keep masking and social distancing. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2021

We are starting to see a plateau in cases. Cases were dropping for a while and have leveled out — but we'll have to keep watching this. Some neighboring states are starting to see increases in their cases again. pic.twitter.com/70aVLTD5Fq — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2021

As of Monday, March 22, Ohio surpassed one million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The Ohio Dept. of Health said 2,822,236 total vaccines have been started, or about 24.14% of the population.