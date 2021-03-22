Ohio coronavirus variant cases: Why doctor says it’s not time ‘to throw caution to the wind’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff on Monday stressed that we are getting closer to victory in the coronavirus pandemic, but we are not at the finish line just yet.
During Monday’s press conference, Gov. DeWine said Ohio is starting to see a plateau in cases. He said cases have leveled out, but we have to keep watching as some neighboring states are seeing cases increase.
Dr. Vanderhoff said as more people are getting vaccinated, Ohio is seeing more activity from coronavirus variants.
The doctor said there are now 173 variant cases in the state; that’s compared to only 32 cases two weeks ago. Dr. Vanderhoff said “this is not the time to throw caution to the wind.” People must continue to practice social distancing and wear masks, he said.
As of Monday, March 22, Ohio surpassed one million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The Ohio Dept. of Health said 2,822,236 total vaccines have been started, or about 24.14% of the population.