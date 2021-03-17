Ohio coronavirus vaccines: A look at demand in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hundreds of people were lined up outside the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland when the doors opened at 8 Wednesday morning.

They were anxious to get inside and get their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The mass clinic gave out 1,500 shots on its first day and will increase by 1,500 doses until they reach 6,000 a day. By Friday, eligibility expands to anyone over 40 and by the end of the month to anyone over 16.

Vaccine eligibility will expand in Ohio beginning on Friday.



Central scheduling site: https://t.co/tluvIwRjyv

Full vaccine provider list: https://t.co/ejtDyIyPVB#InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/1JvFE8hYHX — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 17, 2021

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine credits the consistent supply of vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

As for demand, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health says their clinics are full. They have people on waiting lists. Ohio’s vaccine rate is about 20 percent, which is a little lower than some nearby states but not by much.

Courtesy: Ohio Department of Health

Mass vaccination clinics like the one at the Wolstein will go a long way toward changing that.