Ohio coronavirus vaccines: A look at demand in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hundreds of people were lined up outside the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland when the doors opened at 8 Wednesday morning.
They were anxious to get inside and get their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The mass clinic gave out 1,500 shots on its first day and will increase by 1,500 doses until they reach 6,000 a day. By Friday, eligibility expands to anyone over 40 and by the end of the month to anyone over 16.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine credits the consistent supply of vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
As for demand, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health says their clinics are full. They have people on waiting lists. Ohio’s vaccine rate is about 20 percent, which is a little lower than some nearby states but not by much.
Mass vaccination clinics like the one at the Wolstein will go a long way toward changing that.