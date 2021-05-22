Ohio coronavirus numbers: See which counties have the highest case rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 1,096,617 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,008 cases reported Saturday, along with a total of 19,705 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported Saturday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 58,561 people. There were 60 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 10 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,050,267 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 127,306

Cuyahoga: 114,052

Hamilton: 80,688

Montgomery: 52,007

Summit: 47,873

As of Friday, the number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,151,592 or about 44.07% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 27,457 people received a shot in the state.

Governor Mike DeWine, along with the Ohio Lottery and state health department, created the Ohio Vax-a-Million contest as an incentive program to encourage people to get vaccinated. To enter for a chance to win $1 million or a full ride to any Ohio state college, you need to:

Get vaccinated. The state will verify whether you’ve had your first shot by the time of the drawing.

Be an Ohio resident

Be over the age of 12

Opt-in on the website or by making a call

Sign-ups for the first Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing will continue until Sunday. The first winner will be drawn on Monday and announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on June 2, Ohio’s statewide COVID-19 health orders will end, which means, among other changes, that residents can take off their masks in public. Governor Mike DeWine said Ohio businesses and schools will make their own decisions about how to best keep their customers, employees, and students safe.