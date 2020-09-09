Ohio coronavirus numbers: 973 new cases, 26 fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 132,965 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 973 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,324 deaths (including 26 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 14,083 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 41 years old.

About 111,201 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 23,763
  • Cuyahoga: 16,407
  • Hamilton: 11,896
  • Lucas: 6,754
  • Montgomery: 6,743

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Cuyahoga: 608
  • Franklin: 572
  • Lucas: 350
  • Mahoning: 272
  • Summit: 240

Although numbers across the state aren’t as high as week’s past, many families are weary as children continue to start school, as seen below:

In a press conference yesterday, Gov. DeWine also announced that no Ohio students would go hungry this year, even though many schools would be remote.

